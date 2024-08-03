SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

