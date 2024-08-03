Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Stock Price Down 4%

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 8,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

