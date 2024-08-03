Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Shares Down 2.3%

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 38,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 27,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

