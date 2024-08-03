Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 912,863 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 526,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 224,859 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.41. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 461.67%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

