SRN Advisors LLC Acquires 40,958 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 1.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,776,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.