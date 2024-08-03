SRN Advisors LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. 1,420,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,174. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

