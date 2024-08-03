SRN Advisors LLC Buys 13,189 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 242.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $3,274,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $68.46. 23,578,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,048,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

