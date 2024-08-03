SRN Advisors LLC Buys 520 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.