SRN Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,940,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,156,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.