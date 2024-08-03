SRN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.32. 1,279,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $277.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.23.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

