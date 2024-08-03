SRN Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hubbell accounts for 1.3% of SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 332.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hubbell by 2.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hubbell by 65.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Hubbell by 280.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Hubbell Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $13.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.19. 599,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

