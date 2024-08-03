SRN Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after acquiring an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $687,880. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. 937,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

