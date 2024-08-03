SRN Advisors LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SRN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.4% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.58. 7,017,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $487.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

