Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

