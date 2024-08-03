Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCBFF
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Stock Average Calculator
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.