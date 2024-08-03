Status Market Cap Hits $80.88 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Status has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $80.88 million and $2.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,467.29 or 1.00208362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008256 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007602 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00059871 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,682,625 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,682,625.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0221103 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,122,845.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

