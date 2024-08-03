StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
StealthGas Stock Performance
GASS stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. StealthGas has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter.
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
