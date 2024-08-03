StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

StealthGas Stock Performance

GASS stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. StealthGas has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

About StealthGas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

