Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

