Stifel Nicolaus Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $157.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.60.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.