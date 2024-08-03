Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 52,807 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average daily volume of 28,760 call options.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,114 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXS opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $144.20.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.