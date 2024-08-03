StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.8 %

EKSO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.