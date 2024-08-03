StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.21 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.
About Tantech
