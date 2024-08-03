StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $195,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,120.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

