StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.10.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

