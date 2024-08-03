StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.10.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHHGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mastech Digital stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHHFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Access Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Mastech Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

