StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.10.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.