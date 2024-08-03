StockNews.com Upgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 21,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,653.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 38,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.