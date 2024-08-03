Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as low as $12.10. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 34,450 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
