Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New $222,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $103.98 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

