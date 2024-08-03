Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 648.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $809.35 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $997.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $948.64. The firm has a market cap of $319.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.