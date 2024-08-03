Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.54

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.54 and traded as low as C$30.63. Strathcona Resources shares last traded at C$31.07, with a volume of 38,133 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.75.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$795.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources Ltd. will post 4.2663438 EPS for the current year.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

