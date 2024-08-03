Stratis (STRAX) One Day Volume Tops $32,325.24

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $32,325.24 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.54 or 0.04773726 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00037346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.