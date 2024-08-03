Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Strike has a market capitalization of $30.44 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00009589 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,227,884 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

