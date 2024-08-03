Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $386.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYK. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $331.56 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

