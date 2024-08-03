Substratum Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $2.63 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.08 or 1.00083291 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00061260 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023876 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.