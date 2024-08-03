Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 16.61 and last traded at 16.61. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.66.

Sumco Stock Down 15.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.61.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

