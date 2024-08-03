Susquehanna Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.41.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Trading Down 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Shares of WDC opened at $57.23 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $595,369,000 after purchasing an additional 206,756 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $150,958,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.