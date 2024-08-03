Swedbank AB Acquires New Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 2,909,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

