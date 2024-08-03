Swedbank AB Acquires Shares of 385,403 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

