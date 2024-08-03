Swedbank AB Acquires Shares of 71,040 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,050,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $269,500,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.54. 1,312,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,624. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

