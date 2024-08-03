Swedbank AB Invests $21.24 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,666,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,081. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.25. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

