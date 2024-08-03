Swedbank AB Invests $24.23 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 214,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after buying an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,777. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $854,538. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

