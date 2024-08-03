Swedbank AB Invests $33.21 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,626 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $276,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $292.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average is $264.04. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

