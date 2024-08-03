Swedbank AB Makes New $10.43 Million Investment in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 533,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.33% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,075,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,586,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,286,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 255,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.61 million. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

