Swedbank AB Makes New $21.91 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total transaction of $710,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 3.5 %

WDAY stock traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,007. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.44.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

