Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 18,941,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,440,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,582 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,082. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.