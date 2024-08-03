Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,495,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.40% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH opened at $191.31 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

