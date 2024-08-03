Swedbank AB Purchases New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 341,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,623,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.