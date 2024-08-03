Swedbank AB Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 616,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.4 %

BK stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.