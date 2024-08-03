Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 107,217 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,174,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Humana at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Humana by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 1.3 %

HUM stock opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.90 and its 200 day moving average is $347.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

