Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 36,236 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $16.03 on Friday, hitting $518.51. 692,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

