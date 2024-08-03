Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 446,000 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 446,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.18% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,910. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

