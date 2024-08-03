Swedbank AB Takes $29.70 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Victory Capital Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.